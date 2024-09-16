Graduate Trainee: Marketing (Harare)

Job Description

Seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate in Marketing below age of 26 to join our Fintech as a graduate trainee. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates eager to apply their academic knowledge in a practical client-side setting, with a focus on developing a career in Fintech.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing all through-the-line marketing activities and plans.

Managing and updating various databases.

Constructing marketing messages directed at intermediaries and end customers.

Identifying new business sales opportunities and building into marketing messages.

Monitoring marketing environment and competitor activities.

Conducting marketing presentations.

Developing understanding of segments utilising research data & any other data sources available.

Executing marketing events.

Identifying, building relationships and interfaces with internal and external resources.

Providing marketing support activities to distribution channels consulting function serving as a resource and concept generator to marketing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Business Management: Marketing.

