Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Organization and Methods (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Organisation and Methods Graduate Trainee with a strong background in Engineering, AI, and Robotics. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in enhancing our operational processes, utilizing their technical expertise to develop and implement innovative methods that improve efficiency and effectiveness across various departments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, or a related field.
  • Skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Operations Processes, Robotics, Technical Knowledge.

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

