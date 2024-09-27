Graduate Trainee - Organization and Methods (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Organisation and Methods Graduate Trainee with a strong background in Engineering, AI, and Robotics. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in enhancing our operational processes, utilizing their technical expertise to develop and implement innovative methods that improve efficiency and effectiveness across various departments.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, or a related field.
- Skills: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Operations Processes, Robotics, Technical Knowledge.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Graduate Trainee - Advisory Services (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Graduate Trainee - Risk (Harare)
Deadline: