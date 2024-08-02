Graduate Trainee Production – Snacks & Treats (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a Graduate Trainee who is a dynamic, proactive team player with genuine integrity, desire to ensure the development, validation, communication, and efficient implementation of new or changing items/services to strengthen our Production Team in National Foods Ltd – Snacks & Treats. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in Production department, on the position of Graduate Trainee Production. This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in a fast-paced and growing company.
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the Graduate Trainee Production vacancy that has arisen in our Snacks & Treats Business Unit.
As the Graduate Trainee Production, you will be tasked to manage the production and packing of finished products in line with set efficiencies, quality standards and regulatory requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure SHE and Quality policies are adhered to.
- Develop and improve Snacks & Treats maintenance strategy.
- Identifying and executing productivity improvement opportunities.
- Develop and execute production plans to maximize productivity.
- Optimise/Improve operational efficiencies.
- Achieve target throughputs.
- Optimise manufacturing processes.
- Manage Opex to within budget.
- Drafting and implementation of Capex projects
- Perform other duties/ tasks as required by Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- To qualify for this role, you will require a minimum of 1 years’ experience (Attachment), coupled with a Bsc. Hons. in Engineering or equivalent, plus:
- The passion to deliver and meet targets.
- The drive for growth, innovation, and teamwork.
- The zeal to provide guidance and share acquired knowledge with subordinates.
In return, National Foods offers you an exciting and evolving environment where your performance will be quickly recognized, and rewarded. At National Foods Limited, we value diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We believe that a diverse workforce creates a stronger company. We encourage applications from all races, religions, nationalities, gender, gender expressions, and ages.
Other
How to Apply
If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation where you will form part of solid and supportive leadership team, please submit your CV to: recruitment@natfood.co.zw by the 09th of August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
