Graduate Trainee Production – Snacks & Treats (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Graduate Trainee who is a dynamic, proactive team player with genuine integrity, desire to ensure the development, validation, communication, and efficient implementation of new or changing items/services to strengthen our Production Team in National Foods Ltd – Snacks & Treats. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in Production department, on the position of Graduate Trainee Production. This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in a fast-paced and growing company.

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the Graduate Trainee Production vacancy that has arisen in our Snacks & Treats Business Unit.

As the Graduate Trainee Production, you will be tasked to manage the production and packing of finished products in line with set efficiencies, quality standards and regulatory requirements.