Steward Bank

Graduate Trainee Program 2024

Steward Bank
Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

Steward Bank is looking for competent and qualified candidates to apply for the 2024 Graduate Trainee Program in the Compliance Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should be 26 years and below.
  • Degree in Law, Financial Intelligence, Risk & Compliance, or related studies from a recognized university.
  • Degree class: 2.1 or better.
  • Excellent academic track record.

Skills and Competencies:

  • Strong computer skills including experience with all Microsoft Office applications.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and stakeholder management are vital for leadership and collaboration
  • Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, 'Graduate Trainee – Compliance' clearly written in the subject line by Friday the 27th of September 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Steward Bank

