Graduate Trainee Program 2024
Steward Bank
Job Description
Steward Bank is looking for competent and qualified candidates to apply for the 2024 Graduate Trainee Program in the Compliance Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be 26 years and below.
- Degree in Law, Financial Intelligence, Risk & Compliance, or related studies from a recognized university.
- Degree class: 2.1 or better.
- Excellent academic track record.
Skills and Competencies:
- Strong computer skills including experience with all Microsoft Office applications.
- Strong interpersonal skills and stakeholder management are vital for leadership and collaboration
- Ability to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, 'Graduate Trainee – Compliance' clearly written in the subject line by Friday the 27th of September 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contactedGenerate a Whatsapp Message
