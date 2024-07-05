Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)
Job Description
Join Our Team as a Graduate Trainee in Management at Choppies Supermarkets!
Are you a recent graduate with a passion for retail and a desire to kick-start your career in Retail management? Choppies Supermarket is looking for dynamic, motivated, and enthusiastic individuals to join our Graduate Trainee Program!
Why Choose Choppies?
Comprehensive Training: Our program offers hands-on experience in various aspects of supermarket management, including operations, customer service, inventory control, and team leadership.
Career Growth: We are committed to nurturing talent and providing clear career progression paths. Our graduates often rise to significant managerial positions within the company.
Innovative Environment: Be part of a forward-thinking company that values fresh ideas and innovative solutions. At Choppies, your contributions can make a real impact.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Structured Training Program: Detailed modules designed to give you in-depth knowledge of supermarket management.
- Mentorship: Learn from experienced professionals who will guide and support you throughout your journey.
- Dynamic Work Environment: Work in a fast-paced, customer-focused setting that promotes teamwork and excellence.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recent Graduates: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Retail Management, or related fields.
- Passion for Retail: Strong interest in the retail sector and a desire to build a career in supermarket management.
- Leadership Potential: Demonstrated leadership skills through academic, extracurricular, or professional experiences.
- Strong Communication Skills: Ability to communicate effectively with customers, team members, and senior management.
- Problem-Solving Abilities: Quick thinker who can handle challenges efficiently and effectively.
Other
How to Apply
If you’re ready to take the first step towards a rewarding career with Choppies, we’d love to hear from you! Send your CV and a cover letter explaining why you’re the perfect fit for our Graduate Trainee Program to: hr@choppies.co.zw not later than Friday 28 June 2024.
Apply now and start your journey with Choppies Supermarket – where your career can grow with us!
Choppies
Choppies Zimbabwe was established in 2013 through an acquisition of existing spar network. Choppies Zimbabwe is a foreign-local owned company fully compliant with the indigenisation law in Zimbabwe. The organisation is well capitalised and is pursuant of regional brand dominance in the retail chain stores industry.