Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)

Comprehensive Training: Our program offers hands-on experience in various aspects of supermarket management, including operations, customer service, inventory control, and team leadership.

Career Growth: We are committed to nurturing talent and providing clear career progression paths. Our graduates often rise to significant managerial positions within the company.

Innovative Environment: Be part of a forward-thinking company that values fresh ideas and innovative solutions. At Choppies, your contributions can make a real impact.

Duties and Responsibilities

Structured Training Program: Detailed modules designed to give you in-depth knowledge of supermarket management.

Mentorship: Learn from experienced professionals who will guide and support you throughout your journey.

Dynamic Work Environment: Work in a fast-paced, customer-focused setting that promotes teamwork and excellence.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent Graduates: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Retail Management, or related fields.

Passion for Retail: Strong interest in the retail sector and a desire to build a career in supermarket management.

Leadership Potential: Demonstrated leadership skills through academic, extracurricular, or professional experiences.

Strong Communication Skills: Ability to communicate effectively with customers, team members, and senior management.

Problem-Solving Abilities: Quick thinker who can handle challenges efficiently and effectively.

Other

How to Apply

If you’re ready to take the first step towards a rewarding career with Choppies, we’d love to hear from you! Send your CV and a cover letter explaining why you’re the perfect fit for our Graduate Trainee Program to: hr@choppies.co.zw not later than Friday 28 June 2024.

Apply now and start your journey with Choppies Supermarket – where your career can grow with us!