Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified young graduates to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme at CMED Private Limited in the following fields:
- Human Resource and Administration (x1)
- Finance (x1)
- Transport and Equipment Business Unit (x1)
- Business Development & Marketing (x2)
- Internal Audit (x3)
- Procurement (x2)
- Civil Engineering (x2)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Qualified young graduates to undergo a two-year Graduate Trainee Programme.
Qualifications and Experience
- Human Resource and Administration: A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management/Psychology /Business studies.
- Finance: A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Business Studies.
- Transport and Equipment Business Unit: A Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical/Automotive Engineering.
- Business Development & Marketing: A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.
- Internal Audit: A Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Internal Audit, I.T or Computer Sciences.
- Procurement: A Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
- Civil Engineering: A Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.
Other:
- At least Upper Second Degree Class.
- 25 years and below.
- A professional qualification is a distinct advantage.
- Class four (4) driver’s licence is an added advantage.
Skills & Attributes/ Competencies:
- Ethics & Integrity.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Critical Thinking as well as ability to pay attention to detail.
- Flexible and ability to learn fast.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications together with their detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of qualifications clearly headed “Graduate Trainee” and specifying area of interest to:
The Human Resource Officer
CMED Private Limited
Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena
P Bag 7719, HARARE
Or email to hr@cmed.co.zw not later than 3rd December 2024
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
CMED (Private) Limited
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Graduate Trainee - Registry Department
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Graduate Trainee- Directorate Of Post Graduate Studies
Deadline: