Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)

Ethics & Integrity.

Excellent communication skills.

Computer literacy.

Critical Thinking as well as ability to pay attention to detail.

Flexible and ability to learn fast.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications together with their detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of qualifications clearly headed “Graduate Trainee” and specifying area of interest to:

The Human Resource Officer

CMED Private Limited

Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena

P Bag 7719, HARARE

Or email to hr@cmed.co.zw not later than 3rd December 2024

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.