Graduate Trainee: Property (Electrical Engineering)

Job Description

Seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Graduate Electrical Engineer below age of 26 to join our Development and Facilities team in Old Mutual Investment Group-Boutique Properties as a graduate trainee. This entry-level position is designed for recent graduates eager to apply their academic knowledge in a practical client-side setting, with a focus on developing a career in Engineering Management and Facilities Management. The successful candidate will assist in the design, development, and implementation of electrical systems and components while ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the design and development of electrical systems.

Participate in project management of project.

Conduct testing and analysis of electrical systems to ensure performance and safety.

Collaborate with other engineers and project teams to define project requirements and specifications.

Utilize software tools for planning, designing, and improving electrical systems.

Perform calculations and simulations to support design decisions.

Participate in project meetings and contribute to project documentation.

Support the installation, testing, and commissioning of electrical systems.

Ensure compliance with electrical engineering codes, safety standards, and best practices.

Conduct research on emerging technologies and methodologies in electrical engineering.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Science Engineering: Electrical Engineering (Required).

Skills: Data Query, Office Administration, System Improvements.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 17 September 2024