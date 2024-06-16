Graduate Trainee- Quantitative Risk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the vacant position of Graduate Trainee - Quantitative Risk, which is based at the Head Office under AFC Commercial Bank.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Quantitative Risk Manager - Business Risk, the successful candidate will, among other things be responsible for:

Designing, developing, implementing, validating, and maintaining IFRS 9, Basel II/III and Solvency models and forecasting of Capital Requirements.

Developing models for quantitative analysis of business risks, such as Market, Liquidity, and Interest Rate Risk, back and stress testing, and determination of Value at Risk.

Developing models for the analysis of capital, including Economic Capital, Internal Capital Adequacy and Assessment Process (ICAAP), Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) as well as BASEL Framework.

Conducting validation of quantitative risk models developed in the Bank and those from external and third parties.

Producing documentation for model development as well as framework of model application.

Maintaining a clean and credible data bank/base for modelling by the Risk Department.

Researching market trends in quantitative risk management in banking to improve existing models.

The essential qualities demanded by this position are good modelling skills, programming working knowledge, high innovation appetite, and the ability to communicate at all levels.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Mathematics/Financial Engineering/Statistics/Economics or equivalent.

• Proficiency in using Microsoft Excel computer applications.

• Basic understanding of IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss models and other risk management frame-works, such as BASEL

• Capability to develop models for data analysis and quantification of risk.

• Ability to conduct econometric modelling and forecasting.

• Previous engagement in modelling or quantitative risk projects or assignments will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 21 June 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.