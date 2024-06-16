Graduate Trainee- Quantitative Risk (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the vacant position of Graduate Trainee - Quantitative Risk, which is based at the Head Office under AFC Commercial Bank.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Quantitative Risk Manager - Business Risk, the successful candidate will, among other things be responsible for:
- Designing, developing, implementing, validating, and maintaining IFRS 9, Basel II/III and Solvency models and forecasting of Capital Requirements.
- Developing models for quantitative analysis of business risks, such as Market, Liquidity, and Interest Rate Risk, back and stress testing, and determination of Value at Risk.
- Developing models for the analysis of capital, including Economic Capital, Internal Capital Adequacy and Assessment Process (ICAAP), Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) as well as BASEL Framework.
- Conducting validation of quantitative risk models developed in the Bank and those from external and third parties.
- Producing documentation for model development as well as framework of model application.
- Maintaining a clean and credible data bank/base for modelling by the Risk Department.
- Researching market trends in quantitative risk management in banking to improve existing models.
- The essential qualities demanded by this position are good modelling skills, programming working knowledge, high innovation appetite, and the ability to communicate at all levels.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Mathematics/Financial Engineering/Statistics/Economics or equivalent.
- • Proficiency in using Microsoft Excel computer applications.
- • Basic understanding of IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss models and other risk management frame-works, such as BASEL
- • Capability to develop models for data analysis and quantification of risk.
- • Ability to conduct econometric modelling and forecasting.
- • Previous engagement in modelling or quantitative risk projects or assignments will be an added advantage.
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 21 June 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
