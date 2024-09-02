Graduate Trainee - Risk Engineer/ Motor Assessor (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Graduate on a Trainee programme - As an employee in a formal development program or scheme, the focus is to develop in the field of management or leadership in order to be prepared for a first-line (Team Leader) management position. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through others, over periods of 24 months and must be below the age of 26. This role is responsible for performing only compliance monitoring work.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for engaging panel beaters and authorizing accident-damaged repairs.

Responsible for appointing, monitoring, and supervising external assessors.

Responsible for processing large claims, in consultation with Claims Management.

Analyses claim trends and recommends innovative cost control measures.

submits monthly reports to Claims Management.

Identifies / analyses claims leakages and recommends preventive actions to Claims Management.

Responsible for monitoring work in progress and providing updates to direct clients, brokers, intermediaries, and corporate clients.

Produces weekly/ monthly management reports on motor claim assessments.

Attends Claims Departmental meetings to report on Motor vehicle assessments and current trends.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management (Required).

Skills: Accountability, Business Transactions, Claims Management, Compliance Monitoring, Customer Service, Leadership, Management Reporting, Monitoring Plans, Monthly Reporting, People Management, Regulations, Results-Oriented, Supervision, Working Papers, Work Schedules.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 04 September 2024