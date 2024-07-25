Graduate Trainee: Seed Production (Harare)

Job Description

The position will work closely with the Team Leader to provide technical and supervisory support to the seed testing and enhancement team in the Seed Production Division. The incumbent should be highly adaptable, adept at mastering new concepts, have exceptional organizational skills, a hands-on approach to work, and have very good engagement skills. The incumbent should be a good team player willing to work outside normal hours. This is a two-year internship programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

With guidance from the Team Leader, support the Division in conducting research on seed testing and enhancement methods and technologies and ensuring their implementation and adoption at Kutsaga.

Keep abreast of current developments in relevant disciplines and interact with or collaborate with local and international colleagues.

Assist the Division in seeking opportunities to enhance the use of artificial intelligence.

Directly assist in developing the annual program and plan, scheduling, and supervising the day-to-day running of the seed testing laboratory and the seed enhancement plant.

Assist the Team Leader in coordinating the planning, preparation, and execution of the seed testing laboratory audits.

Assist the skills group in formulating, reviewing, and monitoring the use of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for various operations.

Assist the team leader in managing short-term contract labour engagement, time-book maintenance, and payroll.

Implement and manage assigned projects from beginning to end.

Preparing accurate progress reports (weekly, monthly and annual) timeously.

Performing other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum degree in Crop Science or its recognized equivalent.

A minimum of 1 year of relevant work experience.

Detail-oriented and willing to learn.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.

Critical / Analytical thinking and a collaborator.

Good time management and organizational skills.

Integrity and proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Class 3 and 4 driver’s licences are an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to the Head of Human Resources at: hr@kutsaga.co.zw no later than 07 August 2024. Indicate in block letters, the position ‘‘GRADUATE INTERN SEED PRODUCTION”, and only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

NB: Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.