Graduate Trainee Support x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position for our Online Solutions Business Unit. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web hosting, web development, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and, a multi-award-winning company and a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits. The required incumbent will be responsible for the efficient handling of incoming and outgoing customer inquiries across its multiple channels. This position will be based in Harare and will report to the Operations and Support Lead.

Duties and Responsibilities

Handles each customer efficiently, treats them with respect, and provides the ultimate customer experience.

Resolves all customer queries that come through our multiple channels on time as per set key performance indicators, taking accountability for all issues, and only escalates exceptional cases to the Operations and Support Lead.

Provides continuous feedback to customers on all queries logged.

Utilizes customer interfaces to build rapport and cross-sell relevant Company products and services.

Liaise with billing and accounts staff with customer account queries.

Assist Webdev sales staff with queries or advice assistance.

Escalates any system malfunctions that may interfere with normal activity to the Operations and Support Lead immediately.

Contributes to the growth and new business by providing excellent service, knowledge of products and upselling, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Develop and manage good, professional working relationships with all stakeholders, including internal staff

Strict adherence to policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems or similar is preferred.

At least 1 year experience working as help desk support, IT support or similar role.

25 years and below.

Knowledge of computer software systems, including databases, office applications and Desktop Operating Systems.

Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex hardware and software issues including DNS, and email routing.

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to learn fast.

Customer Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.gle/VKodL92rHaqobXgh6

Deadline: 05 June 2023