Graduate Trainees: Network Engineering ICT x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts in the ICT Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc in Computer Science, Information and Technology, Network Engineering, Statistics and Operations Research, Mathematics or other related fields from a reputable University, passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.
- CCNA would be an added advantage.
- Be under 25 years for those who did four-year degrees and 26 years for those who did five-year programmes.
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills.
- Mature with a hands-on attitude.
- Well-groomed and presentable.
- Computer literate.
- A deep desire to achieve greatness.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should apply online at: https://jobs.buse.ac.zw. They should attach one set of their application that is merged into one continuous pdf format consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. The cover letter should be addressed to
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 12 August 2024.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura