Graduate Traineeship Programme
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, highly motivated, ambitious, and talented individuals to join the First Mutual Holdings Limited Graduate Traineeship Programme. We are inviting applications from suitably qualified persons to undergo a two (2) year training programme in the following and related disciplines:
- Actuarial Science.
- Insurance and Risk Management.
- Mathematics/ Statistics.
- Data Science and Analytics.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Exceptional academic excellence with at least upper second (2.1) degree class.
- The degree should not be more than 3 years old.
- Good communication skills.
- Highly adaptable.
- Be aged twenty-five (25) years and below.
To be successful in the Traineeship Programme, the candidate must have the following attributes:
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good time management skills.
- Strong sense of ethics and professionalism.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
- Computer literacy.
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
NB: Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line. First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.
Deadline: 01 September 2024.
