Pindula|Search Pindula
First Mutual

Graduate Traineeship Programme

First Mutual
Sep. 01, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, highly motivated, ambitious, and talented individuals to join the First Mutual Holdings Limited Graduate Traineeship Programme. We are inviting applications from suitably qualified persons to undergo a two (2) year training programme in the following and related disciplines:

  • Actuarial Science.
  • Insurance and Risk Management.
  • Mathematics/ Statistics.
  • Data Science and Analytics.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Exceptional academic excellence with at least upper second (2.1) degree class.
  • The degree should not be more than 3 years old.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Highly adaptable.
  • Be aged twenty-five (25) years and below.

To be successful in the Traineeship Programme, the candidate must have the following attributes:

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Good time management skills.
  • Strong sense of ethics and professionalism.
  • Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
  • Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line. First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.

Deadline: 01 September 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

First Mutual

First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Graduate Intern – Data Science x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Underwriting/Business Development (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Risk Engineer/ Motor Assessor (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Nurse Aide Trainee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Laboratory Scientist Graduate Trainee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Civil Engineering Graduate Trainee (Tsholotsho)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Information Technology Graduate Intern (Tsholotsho)

Deadline:
CMED (Private) Limited
CMED (Private) Limited

Internal Audit Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback