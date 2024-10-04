Graphic Designer (C5)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Digital Content Creator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Creating logos, graphics, icons, infographics, film and photo editing.
- Designing visual elements for websites, social media and marketing materials.
- Developing brand guidelines and ensuring consistency across all platforms.
- Working with a wide range of media and graphic designing software.
- Establishing creative direction for the company within brand guidelines.
- Collaborating with various sections and departments to meet their designing needs and objectives,
- Film and photo editing.
- Motion graphic designing.
- Animation adverts creation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Multi- Media Design or Media Studies.
- Proficiency in programs such as adobe suite, photoshop, InDesign, QuarkXpress and Illustrator.
- Understanding of color theory, typography and composition.
- Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print and web.
- Experience with both print and digital media.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw Or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 4th of October 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw