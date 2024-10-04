Graphic Designer (C5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Digital Content Creator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating logos, graphics, icons, infographics, film and photo editing.

Designing visual elements for websites, social media and marketing materials.

Developing brand guidelines and ensuring consistency across all platforms.

Working with a wide range of media and graphic designing software.

Establishing creative direction for the company within brand guidelines.

Collaborating with various sections and departments to meet their designing needs and objectives,

Film and photo editing.

Motion graphic designing.

Animation adverts creation.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Multi- Media Design or Media Studies.

Proficiency in programs such as adobe suite, photoshop, InDesign, QuarkXpress and Illustrator.

Understanding of color theory, typography and composition.

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print and web.

Experience with both print and digital media.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager