Graphic Designer – Officer (D1)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Graphic Designing.

Corporate Branding development and design.

Designing graphical and videography from reports generated within the Authority.

Creating new and original designs from scratch for brands based on departmental specifications, needs and brand image execution for every park.

Supervising artwork-based projects to ensure that all materials ordered arrive upon agreed time and are in good shape to obtain maximum results e.g. calendars.

Evaluating and managing print production and making sure job deadlines are met and resources mobilized to enhance high productivity and allocations.

Liaising with and managing the design team to maximize creativity and excellence in performance and delivery.

Analyzing brand positioning and consumer insights.

Managing and executing all video and photography attributes.

Developing, coverage and archiving of video content (documentaries, adverts, live streaming, drone shoots) for the Authority.

Developing Architectural designs for the authority where possible.

Designing web interfaces for promotional materials.

Providing photo direction and recommendations as needed for projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Creative graphic design and new media/ Multimedia/ Graphic Designing and Editing.

A relevant Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Excellent planning, organizing and decision-making skills.

Mastery of Industry related software applications such as Adobe Creative Cloud suite of products (to include InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat and other related products).

Proficiency in digital asset and project management systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager