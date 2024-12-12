Graphic Designer x2 (Harare)
Job Description
This role requires a blend of creativity and technical skill, with responsibilities including the development of designs, artwork, and graphics for print and digital media.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Graphic Designer is tasked with creating visually compelling and conceptually strong designs for a variety of purposes, including print and digital media.
- The ideal candidate will have a strong portfolio demonstrating their expertise in graphic design, proficiency in design software, and the ability to manage projects from conception to completion
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree or Higher National Diploma in Graphic Design.
- A qualification in 3-D Design; illustration or printing would be an added advantage.
- Demonstrate experience in Book Design and Production, including a compelling portfolio (links to, or samples of, Publications and other products) of work over a wide range of creative projects.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.