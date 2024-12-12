Graphic Designer x2 (Harare)

Job Description

This role requires a blend of creativity and technical skill, with responsibilities including the development of designs, artwork, and graphics for print and digital media.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Graphic Designer is tasked with creating visually compelling and conceptually strong designs for a variety of purposes, including print and digital media.

The ideal candidate will have a strong portfolio demonstrating their expertise in graphic design, proficiency in design software, and the ability to manage projects from conception to completion

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree or Higher National Diploma in Graphic Design.

A qualification in 3-D Design; illustration or printing would be an added advantage.

Demonstrate experience in Book Design and Production, including a compelling portfolio (links to, or samples of, Publications and other products) of work over a wide range of creative projects.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

The Deputy Registrar