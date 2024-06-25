Grounds Man (6 Months Fixed Term Contract)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above role.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning the work premises and maintaining the grounds.

Cleaning the rest rooms.

Disposal of waste.

Receipting and dispatching office supplies.

Runs other errands as may be required.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have at least 5 Ordinary Level passes.

At least 1 year experience in a similar position.

Must be physically fit.

Good Communication Skills.

Honest and Hardworking.

Reliable.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online. Click HERE to apply.

Not later than 1 July 2024