Grounds Man (6 Months Fixed Term Contract)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above role.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning the work premises and maintaining the grounds.
- Cleaning the rest rooms.
- Disposal of waste.
- Receipting and dispatching office supplies.
- Runs other errands as may be required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have at least 5 Ordinary Level passes.
- At least 1 year experience in a similar position.
- Must be physically fit.
- Good Communication Skills.
- Honest and Hardworking.
- Reliable.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should apply online. Click HERE to apply.
Not later than 1 July 2024
Not later than 1 July 2024

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
