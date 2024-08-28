Haulage Truck Drivers (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above position that has arisen within the Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive safely along designated routes.

Pick up and drop off cargo at designated locations.

Follow a specific timetable while on duty.

Communicate regarding delays or any issues along a route.

Qualifications and Experience

Ordinary Level Subjects.

Clean class 1 or 2 driver’s licence.

Valid Defensive driving certificate.

Valid Re-test.

Five (5) years of truck driving experience.

Experience driving international routed will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with their CVs and copies of driver’s licence, valid defensive driving certificate and valid retest on email to: credenceinvestments0@gmail.com

admin@credenceinvestments.co.zw