Head Chef (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably experienced, qualified, dynamic, self-motivated and result oriented individuals to fill in the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Accounts Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervision of chefs.

Prepare and cook food for students and staff.

Take inventory of supplies and kitchen equipment.

Set up and organize workstations..

Reconcile kitchen stock sheets.

Prepare and submit reports on stock movement.

Design new menus.

Ensure all equipment used is safe and clean.

Carry out any other related duties delegated by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in cookery or food science or tourism and hospitality or any other related qualifications.

On the job training experience will be an added advantage.

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels passes.

Good communication skills- (written and oral).

Sound knowledge of food health and safety regulations.

Knowledge of various cooking procedures.

Interpersonal skills.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager