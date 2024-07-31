Head Chef (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably experienced, qualified, dynamic, self-motivated and result oriented individuals to fill in the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Accounts Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervision of chefs.
- Prepare and cook food for students and staff.
- Take inventory of supplies and kitchen equipment.
- Set up and organize workstations..
- Reconcile kitchen stock sheets.
- Prepare and submit reports on stock movement.
- Design new menus.
- Ensure all equipment used is safe and clean.
- Carry out any other related duties delegated by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in cookery or food science or tourism and hospitality or any other related qualifications.
- On the job training experience will be an added advantage.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels passes.
- Good communication skills- (written and oral).
- Sound knowledge of food health and safety regulations.
- Knowledge of various cooking procedures.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Matopo Regional Office
P.O Box 2283
Bulawayo
Email: fnjerere@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, Between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 31st July 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw