Head of Alternative Investments (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Wealth Management Company.

Reporting to the General Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing alternative investiment strategies across various asset classes, including private equity, real assets such as specialized property, commodities, livestock, clean energy, etc.

Identifying and pursuing new investment opportunities that align with the organisation’s goals

Developing new Alternative Investments product initiatives including fund of funds, co-investment programs and separately managed accounts.

Conducting thorough research, due diligence, and analysis of potential investments.

Monitoring and reporting on investment performance, isk, and market trends.

Collaborating with the investment team to ensure alignment with overall investment objectives.

Overseeing preparation of pitch decks, presenting and motivating for investments to targeted investors during fund raising.

Developing and maintaining a comprehensive understanding of the alternative investment landscape including updating the policy framework for recommendation to the Board.

Providing thought leadership and expertise on alternative investments to the organination and the market.

Managing the Alternative Investments Department budget and resources.

Ensuring compliance with investment policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements.

Developing and maintain relationships with extemal partners, investors, and stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant First Degree or MSC Finance & Investment Professional certifications (eg, CIMA, ACCA or at least Level Candidate for CAJA oι (FA) MBA/MBL is an added advantage.

Minimum 5 years of experience in investments of with at least 3 years in a managerial role, with a focus on private equity, real estate development, biological assets, dean energy, etc.

Strong investment knowledge, analytical skills, and ability to think critically. Excelent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing market conditions.

Strong network of contacts within the alternative investment industry.

Knowledge of regulations affecting asset management industry.

Experience with impact investing or ESG considerations and awareness of emergent markets or alternative asset classes.

Good quantitative skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw, Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.