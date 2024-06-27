Pindula|Search Pindula
Mukuru

Head of Brand and Product Marketing (Harare)

Mukuru
Jun. 30, 2024
Job Description

The main purpose of this role is to play a pivotal role in shaping Mukuru’s global brand identity, driving product awareness, and ensuring our solutions resonate with target audiences. This senior leadership position requires a strategic, creative, and results-oriented professional who can lead a high-performing marketing team to achieve our business objectives.

Mukuru is a fast-paced, rapidly growing fintech business. This role will lead collaborative efforts with cross-functional teams to develop and drive brand and product awareness strategies. This is a critical role in establishing and maintaining a strong brand presence in the global fintech market. The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker, a strong leader, and a creative marketer who can drive brand and product success in a highly competitive industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Brand Strategy and Development:

  • Develop and execute a global brand strategy that caters to the specific needs and preferences of target markets as part of our expansion efforts.
  • Ensure the brand strategy aligns with the customer journey, providing a consistent and positive experience across all customer touchpoints.
  • Incorporate the brand strategy into product positioning, enhancing the appeal of products in target markets.
  • Develop and adapt the brand strategy for digital channels, optimising online presence for target markets.

Product Marketing:

  • Lead the creation of go-to-market strategies that are tailored to new markets and diverse customer segments.
  • Develop product marketing strategies that resonates with customers at different stages of their journey, enhancing their experience.
  • Ensure clear communication of product value propositions for customers in various markets.
  • Lead the development of digital product marketing campaigns to reach and engage customers online.
  • Keep abreast of industry best practices and benchmarks related to product marketing to ensure Mukuru is efficient, with the aim to lead the market in product marketing.

Marketing Campaigns:

  • Oversee marketing campaigns targeted at specific expansion regions to maximize brand visibility.
  • Lead collaboration efforts with cross-functional teams to create campaigns that address customer pain points and drive a seamless journey.
  • Lead the execution of promotions for product-specific campaigns in line with market expansion efforts.
  • Oversee the deployment of digital campaigns to engage target audiences through online channels, including social media and search engines.

Digital Strategy:

  • Lead digital strategies that resonates with the cultures and preferences of new markets.
  • Oversee the creation of content that guides and supports customers at each step of their journey.
  • Responsible for the design and development of product-related content that educates and informs customers about Mukuru products.
  • Responsible for the develop of online content aligned with digital channel strategies to engage and inform customers

Team Leadership:

  • Lead the marketing team in understanding the nuances of new and existing markets and market-specific strategies.
  • Foster a customer-centric culture within the marketing team, ensuring alignment with the customer journey.
  • Encourage a product-focused approach within the team to effectively market Mukuru products.
  • Promote digital expertise within the team to excel in online channel marketing.
  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.
  • Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values.
  • Appoint suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and values.
  • Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.
  • Enable a learning and growth culture by encouraging innovation, change agility, collaboration and knowledge sharing within the team.
  • Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted.
  • Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth.
  • Drive and enable a high-performance culture within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Data Insights and Reporting:

  • Present insights and recommendations enabled by strategic thinking, technical knowledge, and strong communication skills.
  • Lead market research and building of industry standard systems and tools for efficient delivery and availability of insights when required.
  • Ensure tracking and reporting on the performance of marketing initiatives in existing and newly expanded markets to enable key business decisions.
  • Monitor and analyse customer journey metrics to identify areas for improvement.
  • Measure the impact of product marketing efforts on revenue and customer engagement.
  • Analyse digital channel performance and ROI to refine online marketing strategies

Budget Management:

  • Ensure appropriate, financial management, funding, budgetary provisions, and control procedures are in place for area of responsibility.
  • Allocate budget resources to support marketing activities in expansion markets.
  • Allocate budget for initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer journey.
  • Allocate budget for product marketing campaigns to promote Mukuru products.
  • Allocate budget for digital marketing initiatives aligned with digital channel strategies.
  • Implement risk management, governance, and compliance policies in own area, to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability.
  • Investigate reported findings of non-compliance and initiate corrective actions.
  • Provide direction for continuous improvement efforts by managing the identification of opportunities, cost reduction, improvements, and systems enhancement.

Stakeholder Collaboration:

  • Build and maintain effective business relationships with key stakeholders to manage service delivery in line with business expectations and requirements.
  • Engage with key internal and external stakeholders to identify changing business and customer needs and make recommendations to brand and product marketing.
  • Lead collaborations with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with expansion objectives.
  • Lead partnership with customer support and product teams to improve the customer journey.
  • Work closely with product development teams to align marketing efforts with product strategies.
  • Lead collaborations with digital experts and IT teams to optimise online channel strategies.
  • Develop and drive execution of work aligned to service level agreements and standards ensuring stakeholders receive clear and accurate information and are kept informed at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Post Graduate Honours Degree or Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing, Business or related field
  • At least 8 years’ Progressive experience in marketing roles within financial/fintech industry
  • 5 years’ Strong leadership and team management experience, including leading and developing high-performing marketing teams
  • At least 5 years’ Proven experience in market expansion strategies, including entering new regions and international markets
  • In-depth understanding of the fintech industry, financial services, and digital banking, including experience in marketing fintech products.
  • Expertise in developing go-to-market strategies, product positioning, and product marketing campaigns.
  • Proficiency in budget planning and allocation, ensuring efficient resource utilisation
  • Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively with various teams, including product development, sales, and customer support
  • Proficiency in data analytics and reporting, with a track record of measuring marketing performance and optimising strategies
  • Capability to create and execute a comprehensive brand strategy, guidelines, and market-specific branding
  • An understanding of customer journey mapping, customer experience enhancement, and a focus on customer satisfaction
  • Proficient in digital marketing strategies, including social media, and online content marketing
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to present marketing strategies and results to executives and stakeholders

Key Competencies:

  • Developing Strategies.
  • Providing Insights.
  • Networking.
  • Generating Ideas.
  • Professional Expertise.
  • Directing People.
  • Innovative thinking.
  • Organisational Awareness.
  • Analysis and Judgement.
  • Establish Rapport.

Other

How to Apply

Mukuru

Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare

Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/

