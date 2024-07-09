Head of Marketing, Public Relations, and Communication (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the Head of Marketing, Public Relations, and Communication position is to develop and implement strategies that enhance the company's brand, increase market share, and effectively communicate the organization's message to various stakeholders.

This role is crucial for driving business growth, fostering strong relationships, and ensuring consistent and positive representation of the company's values and goals. Key responsibilities include overseeing marketing campaigns, managing public relations efforts, coordinating internal and external communications, brand positioning, digital strategies, and analysing market trends to adapt strategies accordingly.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategy development, implementation, and alignment: