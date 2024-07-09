Head of Marketing, Public Relations, and Communication (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose of the Head of Marketing, Public Relations, and Communication position is to develop and implement strategies that enhance the company's brand, increase market share, and effectively communicate the organization's message to various stakeholders.
This role is crucial for driving business growth, fostering strong relationships, and ensuring consistent and positive representation of the company's values and goals. Key responsibilities include overseeing marketing campaigns, managing public relations efforts, coordinating internal and external communications, brand positioning, digital strategies, and analysing market trends to adapt strategies accordingly.
Duties and Responsibilities
Strategy development, implementation, and alignment:
- In consultation with the Executives, develop a Marketing strategy that talks to the Competitive market landscape, market trends, and insights.
- Develop a strategy to maintain existing client relationships, achieve deeper market penetration in current markets, and expand into new markets.
- Provide ongoing leadership and guidance to the Marketing Manager on the end-to-end implementation of agreed Marketing plans.
- Build and manage brand reputation.
- Design and implement innovative initiatives that create unique customer experiences, ensure retention, and contribute to positive relationships between the customer and the Bank.
Public relations, media, and reputation management:
- Develop an annual PR strategy and plan in support of Business objectives and manage the implementation thereof.
- Monitor the Bank's media presence in relation to its competitors and consistently drive key messages across all relevant media platforms.
- Manage corporate media relations through interviews, industry leadership articles, and media releases to raise BancABC's visibility and positive image.
Brand management, advertising, and sponsorships:
- Act as brand custodian to ensure effective, consistent advertising and brand identity management.
- Develop, manage, and maintain BancABC’s corporate identity (brand, advertising, visual identity, and visual identity system tools) across all media platforms.
- Manage, maintain, and update brand standards documentation and ensure adherence thereto.
Oversight of Marketing Events:
- Maintain oversight of event planning activities.
- Establish guidelines and facilitate the standardisation and compliance around event coordination.
Online and digital marketing:
- In conjunction with Digital Marketing Manager, manage the Bank's brand presence on social media platforms.
- Maintain oversight of the maintenance of BancABC’s website and ensure campaigns and initiatives are represented.
- Co-ordinate/ implement and monitor specific campaigns and requirements Internal and external communications
- Develop an annual internal and external communications strategy and plan in support of operational initiatives and manage the implementation thereof
- Manage the delivery of internal and external media communications activities through consultation, guidance, writing, and editing.
- Scrutinise and approve all strategic communications prior to distribution/publication.
- Establish and manage priority channels for all internal and external communications.
- Manage communications aspect of group-wide and cross-functional projects.
- Build internal and external relationships to support the communications function to deliver on business requirements
Qualifications and Experience
- Marketing Degree.
- Masters’ Degree, an added advantage.
- At least 5 years of Marketing and Corporate communications experience at an Executive level, preferably within a financial services organisation with a proven track - record of successful Stakeholder engagement and Team Leadership.
Special Skills and Competencies:
- Excellent organizational, interpersonal, and communication skills.
- Good Conceptual Thinking.
- Sound Judgement and Decision-making.
- Customer Service Orientation Skills.
- Proof reading and editorial skills with a keen eye for detail.
- Experience in email advertising campaigns.
- Experience in identifying target audiences and developing digital campaigns that engage, inform and motivate.
- Experience in creating and maintaining a favourable public image through PR activities.
- Knowledge of marketing principles and strategic brand management.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: "Head of Marketing, Public Relations and Communication" Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC's recruitment policy. Closing date: 15 July 2024 @1630hrs.
