Head Of Sales – Snacks (Harare)
Job Description
We are thrilled to announce the opening of a Head of Sales vacancy in the Snacks Division.
As the Head of Sales, you will lead the development and implementation of the Sales & Marketing strategy for the Snacks Division for the achievement of set business objectives and growth ambitions of National Foods.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To lead a high performing and motivated sales & marketing team.
- To determine the Snacks Division’s sales & marketing strategy.
- To carry out financial budgeting, performance, and control.
- To lead Customer relationship management and joint business planning for the Snacks Division.
- To drive revenue growth through customer, channel, and market development.
- To carry out sales & operations planning, including forecasting and demand planning.
- To develop and execute insight driven brand marketing planning & communications.
- To lead new product development and innovations for the Snacks Division.
As the Head of Sales, your key responsibility areas will include:
- Defining and implementing sales and marketing strategies to drive business growth.
- Setting performance targets in collaboration with the Snacks Managing Executive.
- Managing and developing team members, fostering their skills and productivity.
- Delivering revenue, market share and profitability growth for the Snacks Division.
- Developing and launching new product innovation launches.
- Cultivating strategic partnerships with customers and key stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 5 years of proven success in professional sales roles, preferably in FMCG.
- Strong organizational and operational abilities to effectively manage go-to-market operations.
- Strong commercial skills and business acumen.
- Effective time management skills to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.
- Professional demeanour and excellent communication skills.
- Intrinsic motivation and an ability to stay up to date with industry trends.
- Flexibility and adaptability to navigate changing market conditions.
Other
How to Apply
In return National Foods offers:
An opportunity to join an established business and market leader.
The chance to work with exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.
National Foods Ltd is a leading food manufacturer, offering on-going opportunities to progress, both personally and professionally, whilst constantly recognising and rewarding individual and team performance. If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 05 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.
Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9
Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Phone:+263 (0292) 889201