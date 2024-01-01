Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National Foods Holdings Limited

Head Of Sales – Snacks (Harare)

National Foods Holdings Limited
Jan. 05, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are thrilled to announce the opening of a Head of Sales vacancy in the Snacks Division.

As the Head of Sales, you will lead the development and implementation of the Sales & Marketing strategy for the Snacks Division for the achievement of set business objectives and growth ambitions of National Foods.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To lead a high performing and motivated sales & marketing team.
  • To determine the Snacks Division’s sales & marketing strategy.
  • To carry out financial budgeting, performance, and control.
  • To lead Customer relationship management and joint business planning for the Snacks Division.
  • To drive revenue growth through customer, channel, and market development.
  • To carry out sales & operations planning, including forecasting and demand planning.
  • To develop and execute insight driven brand marketing planning & communications.
  • To lead new product development and innovations for the Snacks Division.

As the Head of Sales, your key responsibility areas will include:

  • Defining and implementing sales and marketing strategies to drive business growth.
  • Setting performance targets in collaboration with the Snacks Managing Executive.
  • Managing and developing team members, fostering their skills and productivity.
  • Delivering revenue, market share and profitability growth for the Snacks Division.
  • Developing and launching new product innovation launches.
  • Cultivating strategic partnerships with customers and key stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum 5 years of proven success in professional sales roles, preferably in FMCG.
  • Strong organizational and operational abilities to effectively manage go-to-market operations.
  • Strong commercial skills and business acumen.
  • Effective time management skills to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.
  • Professional demeanour and excellent communication skills.
  • Intrinsic motivation and an ability to stay up to date with industry trends.
  • Flexibility and adaptability to navigate changing market conditions.

Other

How to Apply

In return National Foods offers:

An opportunity to join an established business and market leader.

The chance to work with exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.

National Foods Ltd is a leading food manufacturer, offering on-going opportunities to progress, both personally and professionally, whilst constantly recognising and rewarding individual and team performance. If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw

Deadline: 05 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National Foods Holdings Limited

National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.

Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9

Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Phone:+263 (0292) 889201

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback