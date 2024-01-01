Head Of Sales – Snacks (Harare)

Job Description

We are thrilled to announce the opening of a Head of Sales vacancy in the Snacks Division.

As the Head of Sales, you will lead the development and implementation of the Sales & Marketing strategy for the Snacks Division for the achievement of set business objectives and growth ambitions of National Foods.

Duties and Responsibilities

To lead a high performing and motivated sales & marketing team.

To determine the Snacks Division’s sales & marketing strategy.

To carry out financial budgeting, performance, and control.

To lead Customer relationship management and joint business planning for the Snacks Division.

To drive revenue growth through customer, channel, and market development.

To carry out sales & operations planning, including forecasting and demand planning.

To develop and execute insight driven brand marketing planning & communications.

To lead new product development and innovations for the Snacks Division.

