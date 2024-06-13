Health and Wellness Promotion Graduate Intern (Tongogara Clinic)
Job Description
The Health and Wellness Promotion Graduate Intern works under the direct supervision of the Nurse in Charge Tongogara Clinic and focuses on preventive health education, increasing health literacy among Persons of Concern, and improving access to healthcare resources and services. The intern will support health education programs, across the spectrum of primary health care services, and provide input into developing contextually appropriate literacy materials.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Health and Wellness Promotion Graduate Intern will fulfill the following Key Performance Indicators:
- Preventive Health Education;
- Coordination of Health Promotion activities;
- Community Engagement in Health Promotion;
- Reporting, data quality, data analysis, and use for the program implementation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Public Health, Health Promotion, Social Sciences, or a related field.
- Strong interest in preventive health and community health promotion.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint). Knowledge of Canva is an added advantage.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Experience with data entry and management is an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
- Click Here and Complete the Application Form.
- Submit your CV, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant based on race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.
OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees).
While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. If you do not receive any communication within a month from the date of closing, consider your application as unsuccessful.
OPHID
OPHID is a Zimbabwean organization that develops & implements approaches towards the provision of quality HIV prevention, care & treatment services.
Address: 20 Cork Rd, Harare
Phone: (024) 2700607