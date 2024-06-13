Health and Wellness Promotion Graduate Intern (Tongogara Clinic)

Job Description

The Health and Wellness Promotion Graduate Intern works under the direct supervision of the Nurse in Charge Tongogara Clinic and focuses on preventive health education, increasing health literacy among Persons of Concern, and improving access to healthcare resources and services. The intern will support health education programs, across the spectrum of primary health care services, and provide input into developing contextually appropriate literacy materials.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Health and Wellness Promotion Graduate Intern will fulfill the following Key Performance Indicators:

Preventive Health Education;

Coordination of Health Promotion activities;

Community Engagement in Health Promotion;

Reporting, data quality, data analysis, and use for the program implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Public Health, Health Promotion, Social Sciences, or a related field.

Strong interest in preventive health and community health promotion.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint). Knowledge of Canva is an added advantage.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Experience with data entry and management is an advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here and Complete the Application Form.

Submit your CV, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant based on race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.