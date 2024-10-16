Health Officer (Immunizations and Public Health Emergencies)

Job Description

The Health Officer reports to the health specialist (NOC) working on immunization and emergencies.The Health Officer provides professional technical assistance and support for programme/project design, planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and administration of programme/project activities, with a focus on immunization and emergencies areas. Specific tasks include data analysis, progress reporting, knowledge networking and capacity building, in support of the work plan, and in alignment with Health programme goals and strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Emergency preparedness is maintained, and in emergencies, emergency responses with effective coordination is provided and in line with the Core Commitments for Children (CCCs) in Humanitarian Action, partnerships with the Health and Nutrition humanitarian actors strengthened within the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC).

Accurate information, data analysis, and documentation in emergencies and immunization are timely made available to support situation analysis, sectoral input and reporting.

Technical assistance is provided to the development and implementation of integrated Health strategies and approaches through participation and collaboration with internal and external partners.

Work plan and objectives are effectively established and planned results are timely delivered through technical support and coordination in consultation with all relevant partners.

Project efficiency and effectiveness are enhanced through effective implementation follow-up.

Project implementation progress is monitored for adjustment and improvement of program delivery and sustainability. Gender sex aggregated data and inputs provided relevant to the health programme

Transparency is ensured for supply and non-supply assistance and disbursement of programme funds for Health.

Effective partnership and working relationships are maintained for advocacy, technical coordination, information sharing and knowledge networking.

Up-to-date program information is kept available, and reports prepared and shared with relevant stakeholders as required to support the health program by the effective implementation of integrated monitoring system.

Other assigned duties and responsibilities are effectively accomplished. Within the delegated authority and under the given organizational set-up, the incumbent may be assigned the primary, shared, or contributory accountabilities for all or part of the following areas of major duties and key end-results.

Assists the preparation and periodic update of the Situation Analysis by compiling Health data, analyzing, and evaluating relevant information and providing the technical input in a timely and accurate manner.

Drafts chapters, prepares statistical data reports, and assists with preparation of sectoral input to the programme documents as required.

Contributes to the consultation and coordination with key partners at all levels.

