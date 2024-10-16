Health Officer (Immunizations and Public Health Emergencies)
Job Description
The Health Officer reports to the health specialist (NOC) working on immunization and emergencies.The Health Officer provides professional technical assistance and support for programme/project design, planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and administration of programme/project activities, with a focus on immunization and emergencies areas. Specific tasks include data analysis, progress reporting, knowledge networking and capacity building, in support of the work plan, and in alignment with Health programme goals and strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Emergency preparedness is maintained, and in emergencies, emergency responses with effective coordination is provided and in line with the Core Commitments for Children (CCCs) in Humanitarian Action, partnerships with the Health and Nutrition humanitarian actors strengthened within the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC).
- Accurate information, data analysis, and documentation in emergencies and immunization are timely made available to support situation analysis, sectoral input and reporting.
- Technical assistance is provided to the development and implementation of integrated Health strategies and approaches through participation and collaboration with internal and external partners.
- Work plan and objectives are effectively established and planned results are timely delivered through technical support and coordination in consultation with all relevant partners.
- Project efficiency and effectiveness are enhanced through effective implementation follow-up.
- Project implementation progress is monitored for adjustment and improvement of program delivery and sustainability. Gender sex aggregated data and inputs provided relevant to the health programme
- Transparency is ensured for supply and non-supply assistance and disbursement of programme funds for Health.
- Effective partnership and working relationships are maintained for advocacy, technical coordination, information sharing and knowledge networking.
- Up-to-date program information is kept available, and reports prepared and shared with relevant stakeholders as required to support the health program by the effective implementation of integrated monitoring system.
- Other assigned duties and responsibilities are effectively accomplished. Within the delegated authority and under the given organizational set-up, the incumbent may be assigned the primary, shared, or contributory accountabilities for all or part of the following areas of major duties and key end-results.
Accurate information, data analysis, and documentation are timely made available to contribute to situation analysis, sectoral input, and reporting.
- Assists the preparation and periodic update of the Situation Analysis by compiling Health data, analyzing, and evaluating relevant information and providing the technical input in a timely and accurate manner.
- Drafts chapters, prepares statistical data reports, and assists with preparation of sectoral input to the programme documents as required.
- Contributes to the consultation and coordination with key partners at all levels.
Technical assistance is provided in the implementation of integrated Health approaches
- • Provides technical assistance in the integration of the Health & Nutrition programme with other sectors in collaboration with other UNICEF sectors, particularly Health, Nutrition, CSD, HIV/AIDS. WASH, and programme communication.
- Contributes to build on intersectoral experience and establish partnerships to promote innovative approaches to address immediate and underlying determinants of maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition, recognizing that health and nutrition outcomes are not the results of action in the health and nutrition sectors alone.
- Assists in the design, planning, monitoring, and evaluation of the health programme to be implemented in the locality.
- Supports the improvement of programme delivery with emphasis on sustainability of intervention and community participation based on Human Rights framework and cross sector approach to programming and Community Capacity Development.
Work plan and objectives are effectively implemented and planned results are timely delivered through technical support and coordination.
- Assists in the development of the sectoral work plan and technical decisions as well as for administration, implementation, and monitoring of sectoral project activities.
- Analyses data and information, and drafts progress reports; drafts changes in project work plans, as required.
- Monitors to ensure objectives and targets are timely met and achieved, through effective coordination and collaboration, by participating in a teamwork of professional and support staff.
- Support maintenance of info system for monitoring gender sex aggregated data.
- Assists in the planning and organizing training/development activities to upgrade the capacity of the Country Office staff as well as government and NGOs in the programme development, implementation, and management of Health programme.
- Assists in Identifying training needs and conducts relevant orientation, workshop, training, and learning/development activities for the staff as well as for government personnel and beneficiaries, in collaboration with knowledge institutions.
Project efficiency and effectiveness are enhanced through effective implementation follow-up.
- Provides timely implementation follow-up, including monitoring UNICEF inputs, local conditions and resources, flow of supply and non-supply assistance, and project status to build on project efficiency and effectiveness.
- Assists in identification and selection of Health supplies and equipment. Follows up on delivery of cash assistance and liquidation of advances and proper planning, delivery, and use of supply component of the project.
- Ensures that activities are in accordance with plans of action. Records information on utilization of resources and distribution of supplies.
- Participates in the field visits to UNICEF project sites for monitoring project activities and local conditions and follows up with local government counterparts and other partners on project implementation.
- Assists in identifying necessary action for programme adjustments, acceleration, improvement, and sustainability.
- Assists government counterparts and other partners in the planning and management of Health Programme.
- Reports to supervisor and/or Head of Office the outcome of programme monitoring and review meetings with Government counterparts and all other relevant partners. Drafts changes in programme work plans as required.
Transparency is ensured for supply and non-supply assistance and disbursement of programme funds for Health:
- Coordinating with Operations and Supply staff on supply and non-supply assistance activities, ensures UNICEF and Government partner and all implementing partners accountability.
- Liaises with local authorities to ensure timely submission of financial requests and reports.
- Monitors disbursements of funds, ensuring those activities are within established plans of
- action and programme budget allotments; and to orientate and train Government and UNICEF implementing partners in UNICEF supply and non-supply policies and procedures. Drafts financial status reports for management as required.
Effective partnership and working relationships are maintained for advocacy, technical coordination, information sharing and knowledge networking.
- Exchanges information and knowledge with other programmes to contribute to achievement of overall country programme objectives.
- Assists in establishing effective monitoring, knowledge database/network and reporting systems to ensure the availability of current and accurate programme information/data, and contributes to the development of communication materials and strategies to support advocacy and community participation for Health; and to widen partnership with all stakeholder at national, regional, district, community and household levels as well as with funding partners including the private sector in order to accelerate achievement of Health related MDGs goals.
- Keeps close contacts with external counterparts, including those of the UN and national partners, to improve the ability to collect and disseminate relevant data, exchange information on programme/project development and implementation. Shares knowledge, information, experience, and lessons learned.
Up-to-date programme information is kept available, and reports prepared to support the Health programme by the effective implementation of integrated monitoring system.
- In consultation with monitoring and evaluation colleagues, conducts accurate and timely monitoring and data collection, and supports an integrated monitoring system, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.
- Assists with partners to ensure that monitoring systems are properly designed, and that data collection and analysis from field visits are coordinated and standardized across programmes to feed into to programme performance monitoring.
- Analyses monitoring data and provides feed-forward or recommends adjustment as appropriate to ensure achievement of programme objectives.
- Assists in the timely preparation of annual sector status reports in compliance with the established guidelines and procedures.
- Assists in the drafting and preparation of programme reports for management, Board, donors, budget reviews, programme analysis, and annual reports, as required.
Emergency preparedness is maintained, and in emergencies, emergency responses are effectively provided.
- Assists in the implementation of emergency preparedness plan relating to Health. In case of emergency, assists in monitoring and assessing the nature and extent of the emergency in the assigned area.
Qualifications and Experience
- University degree in Public Health, nursing, public policy, management of public health initiatives
- A minimum of five years of professional work experience in planning,
- programming, implementation monitoring and evaluation of
- immunization and emergencies within health programmes.
- Professional work experience in a programme management function
- or a technical expert capacity in child survival & health care.
- Developing country work experience (for IP) or field work experience (for NO)
Background/familiarity with Emergency.
Core Values:
- Care.
- Respect.
- Integrity.
- Trust.
- Accountability.
Core Competencies:
- Demonstrates Self Awareness and Ethical.
- Awareness (1).
- Works Collaboratively with others (1).
- Builds and Maintains Partnerships (1).
- Innovates and Embraces Change (1).
- Thinks and Acts Strategically (1).
- Drive to achieve impactful results (1).
- Manages ambiguity and complexity (1).
Other
