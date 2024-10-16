Job Description

Health Specialist (Immunizations and Public Health Emergencies), NO-3, Harare, Zimbabwe, #130210, (Open to Zimbabwe Nationals Only)

The Health Specialist (Immunizations and Public Health Emergencies) reports to the Chief of Health and Nutrition (Level 5) for guidance and general supervision. The Health Specialist supports the development and preparation of the health programme and is responsible for immunization activities and public health emergencies, as well as the linkages between the two areas. S/He oversees planning, managing, implementing, monitoring, evaluating, and reporting the programme progress on immunization and public health and humanitarian emergencies, within the country programme. The Health Specialist provides technical guidance and management support throughout the programming processes to facilitate the administration and achievement of concrete and sustainable results according to plans, allocation, results based-management approaches and methodology (RBM), organizational Strategic Plans and goals, standards of performance, and accountability framework. The specialist works in conjunction with other health staff and colleagues in other sections (WASH, Nutrition, SBC, etc..) to achieve UNICEF's overall goals for maternal, newborn and child survival goals and objectives for the country. This must be done in full alignment with an ‘epidemic ready’ Primary Health Care approach to efficiently delivery concrete results at scale.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support to programme development and planning: