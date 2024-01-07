HIV Prevention Officer

Job Description

This position leads all social behaviour change (SBC) activities for the uptake of HIV prevention services and continued use of HIV prevention products by all persons at risk of HIV infection within the assigned program location. Working at district level, this is a field-based position which leverages multichannel SBC platforms to influence communities’ health seeking behaviours on HIV prevention. The incumbent will also serve as the focal point for optimizing implementation fidelity across all HIV prevention services supported by the program within the assigned geography.

Duties and Responsibilities

Engages community leaders and other stakeholders on existing and new HIV biomedical prevention methods including VMMC and PrEP.

Organizes individual and group sessions to raise awareness, create demand and optimize uptake of biomedical HIV prevention services including VMMC, and PrEP.

Adapts available tools and guidelines to local context for optimal uptake, safe and effective use of HIV biomedical prevention services and products.

Promotes multichannel dissemination of HIV biomedical prevention messaging to persons at risk of HIV infection.

Supervises delivery of individual and group-based SBC sessions by community health workers to ensure messaging accuracy and safety.

Conducts community dialogues to review acceptability and quality of biomedical HIV prevention services.

Maps health centres and communities for service delivery based on historical performance and population and support these facilities to formulate micro plans for the delivery of biomedical HIV prevention services, matching available resources to demand.

Uses participatory approaches to engage local stakeholders in the implementation of facility micro plans.

Supports lay providers to adhere to the minimum standards of obtaining and documenting informed consent for biomedical HIV prevention services from users and program beneficiaries ahead of uptake as appropriate.



Facilitates the translation of demand for HIV prevention services to service uptake and effective product utilization by creating and maintaining effective referral pathways and linkages between communities and biomedical HIV prevention service delivery points.

Promotes synergies with other PEPFAR or non-PEPFAR programs in the district including HIV care and treatment, DREAMS, KP, and OVC programs for optimized holistic care.

Reviews implementation of facility micro plans with health facility structures.

Engages and trains community health workers, community leaders and institutional health leads on biomedical HIV prevention.

Facilitates contracting and retention of community health workers for the delivery of structured interpersonal communication on biomedical HIV prevention.

Supports and supervises the community structure on biomedical HIV prevention within assigned area of operation.

Uses quantitative and qualitative program data to deliver targeted coaching and mentoring interventions for community-based HIV biomedical prevention providers.

Ensures availability of the relevant tools of trade for community-based providers of HIV prevention services.

Routinely verifies persons reported to have received biomedical HIV prevention services in the program.

Conducts spot checks and data quality audits (DQA) in the assigned geography.

Ensures availability of up-to-date SOPs, guidelines, data collection tools at all levels of service provision in the community.

In collaboration with clinical service providers, leads active community-based surveillance of adverse events and reporting per PSH, MoHCC, and Donor guidelines.

Leads implementation of structured CQI initiatives to improve the quality and uptake of biomedical HIV prevention services.

Ensures timely recording of program inputs, community health worker workload, and uptake data in program tools and data repositories.

Compiles and submits weekly and monthly reports to the Field Services Coordinator.

Builds the capacity of all providers on the proper use of program data collection tools.

Develops budgets for all biomedical HIV prevention activities in the assigned geography in line with the program budget and ensures appropriate utilization of requested funds.

Verifies per diem claims, time sheets, and invoices for service delivery and demand creation teams, ensuring that they match outputs and services provided.

Ensures submission of all payment documents to the Field Service Coordinator and/or RPM by the agreed timelines.

Follows up and tracks all payments and updates relevant stakeholders.

Checks car logbook against driver’s itinerary on a weekly basis.

Supports the Field Services Coordinator to conduct inventory checks of all PSH assets on a quarterly and ad hoc basis.

Coordinates logistics, quantification, and distribution of IEC /Promo materials in the assigned geography

Ensures that all PSH program assets and other resources (including program vehicle, motorbike, fuel, and tablets) are effectively managed in line with organizational policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Degree or Diploma in a health related or social sciences discipline.

At least 2 years proven experience working with the community in biomedical HIV prevention programs including VMMC.

NGO experience in a similar field position within the local context.

Grounded understanding of the Zimbabwean public health system.

Licensed to ride a motorbike and willingness and demonstrated ability to ride is mandatory.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office.

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

Other

How to Apply

