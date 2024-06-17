HIV/NCDs Integration Nurse (Tongogara Refugee Settlement)

Job Description

The HIV & Non-Communicable Diseases Integration Nurse plays a pivotal role in the provision of Non-Communicable Disease services within Tongogara Refugee Settlement. Reporting to the Nurse in Charge, they are responsible for the provision of clinical services to ensure quality NCD care is provided to all Persons of Concern. Tasked with integrating HIV and NCD services, the nurse is competent in performing various procedures, including screening for HIV, Common Mental Disorders, Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus using standard Ministry of Health and Child Care tools. The HIV/NCD Integration nurse is also expected to implement a program to build the capacity of other healthcare workers in Tongogara Settlement to provide quality screening, referrals, and support for Common Mental Disorders.

Duties and Responsibilities

The HIV& Mental Health Integration Nurse will fulfill the following Key Performance Indicators:

Provision of HIV and Mental Health Clinical Care Services; Enhancing the prevention, early detection, and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and early cancer diagnosis.

Providing psychosocial support to clients at risk of common mental disorders.

Supporting the Technical Advisor in Capacity Building of Tongogara Staff on Mental Health Integration.

Fostering Community Participation in Mental Health programs.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Nursing AND registered as a Registered General Nurse with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

A Post basic qualification in Mental Health is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the WHO mental Health Gap and Package of Essential Non-Communicable (PEN) Interventions are an advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience working at working in HIV and mental health/NCD settings.

Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), and online collaboration technologies.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here and Complete the Application Form.

Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.