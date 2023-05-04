Job Description

Our client, a market leader in the Healthcare industry is looking for an individual to join their team. The contract duration for this position is two years, of which 50% of the time will be working remotely and 50% will be working onsite in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Documentation of standard operating procedures for the current, future processes and policies for medicine, patient services, quality assurance, public relations, and department activities as per hospital board regulations, MDPCZ, in consultation with the process owners.

Ensure alignment with current information security and organisational policies. Including documentation of the following processes:

Stock management systems.

Diagnostic services utilization.

Work schedules and assignments for staff according to workload, space, and equipment availability.

Complete, accurate and timely documentation of patient visits.

Gap analysis between current and new processes

Process improvement at every point, which includes identifying improvement opportunities and consequent change management.

Develop daily, monthly, quarterly and yearly operational reports including budgets.

Assist with crafting of the job descriptions for hospital personnel.

Development of computerised record management systems.

Inspects facilities and recommends building or equipment modifications to ensure emergency readiness and compliance to access, safety, and sanitation regulations.

Collaboration with medical, business, and community groups to discuss service problems.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration or related (essential), Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a healthcare facility in a hospital administrator role (essential).

Good knowledge of medical terminology, HIPAA regulations, ICD, month and CPT coding (highly advantageous).

Critical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under pressure and react effectively to emergency situations.

Excellent documentation, communication, and IT skills.

Passionate about clinical excellence.

Local, Regional and International candidates are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, email your current CV to: judy@ulendo.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Deadline: 30 May 2023