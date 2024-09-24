Pindula|Search Pindula
Hotel Receptionist (Harare)

Sep. 23, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the following vacancy that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attend to incoming and outgoing calls.
  • Develop plans to increase occupancy through walk-ins, up selling and apply agreed discounts to boost sales when business is low.
  • Compute all guest billings, accurately post charges to guest rooms and house accounts.
  • Ensure that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.
  • Ensure guests requests or queries are attended to timeously.
  • Ensure good and efficient contact with all customers and stakeholders.
  • Deal with customer complaints/ requests with professionalism.
  • Inform customers of all on-site amenities and any relevant information that is needed to use them.
  • Maintaining accurate records of guest charges.
  • Ensure that the reception areas are always kept clean.
  • Promote Customer Care Culture within the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma or Degree in Tourism and Hospitality.
  • At least 2 years’ experience with a reputable hotel.
  • Computer literate and experience working with hotel systems.
  • Excellent communicator.
  • Well groomed.
  • Customer responsiveness.
  • Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

