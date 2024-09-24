Hotel Receptionist (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the following vacancy that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attend to incoming and outgoing calls.
- Develop plans to increase occupancy through walk-ins, up selling and apply agreed discounts to boost sales when business is low.
- Compute all guest billings, accurately post charges to guest rooms and house accounts.
- Ensure that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.
- Ensure guests requests or queries are attended to timeously.
- Ensure good and efficient contact with all customers and stakeholders.
- Deal with customer complaints/ requests with professionalism.
- Inform customers of all on-site amenities and any relevant information that is needed to use them.
- Maintaining accurate records of guest charges.
- Ensure that the reception areas are always kept clean.
- Promote Customer Care Culture within the organization.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma or Degree in Tourism and Hospitality.
- At least 2 years’ experience with a reputable hotel.
- Computer literate and experience working with hotel systems.
- Excellent communicator.
- Well groomed.
- Customer responsiveness.
- Driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.