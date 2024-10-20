Housekeeper (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post on FIXED TERM BASIS that has arisen within ZESA Holdings at the National Training Centre.

HOUSEKEEPER (x1) (ZH/NTC/04/10/2024)

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that all rooms and restrooms are thoroughly cleaned in readiness for customers.

Updating the Warden on a daily basis on room status and reporting all defects.

Preparing accommodation rooms, making beds and changing linen in readiness for clients.

Changing water glasses and putting fresh water and beverage facilities in the rooms periodically.

Ensuring all blankets, linen and curtains are clean and in good condition.

Locking out rooms soon after cleaning to safeguard clients’ belongings.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.

3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be delivered not later than Sunday 20 October 2024 addressed to.