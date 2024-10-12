Howo Truck Drivers (Hwange)

Job Description

We are conducting practical assessments for Howo Truck Drivers on the 7th to 11th of October 2024 with the following requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 2 Driver's Licence with retest certificate.

Valid medical certificate.

Valid Defensive.

Police Clearance.

Must be at least 30 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please come through for practical assessment at the following address: