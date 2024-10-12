Howo Truck Drivers (Hwange)
We are conducting practical assessments for Howo Truck Drivers on the 7th to 11th of October 2024 with the following requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 2 Driver's Licence with retest certificate.
- Valid medical certificate.
- Valid Defensive.
- Police Clearance.
- Must be at least 30 years of age.
If you meet the above requirements, please come through for practical assessment at the following address:
Venue: Turbo Mining, Western Coal Area, Hwange
Assessment dates: 7th to 11th of October 2024
