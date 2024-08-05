HR Clerk (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably quali ed and experienced candidates to ll the following position that has arisen within the company. VERIFY Engineering (Pvt) Ltd is an equal opportunity organization. It does not discriminate against gender, race, tribe, color, disability, handicap, or age and is committed to safeguarding and PSEAH of children and vulnerable adults.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining and updating employee records.

Preparing timesheet data for payroll runs.

Assisting with recruitment.

Coordinating Learning and Development activities.

Distributing internal company documentation.

Handling queries and requests for information.

Any other duties as given by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least one year experience in an admin role, preferably in HR.

Excellent computer literacy.

Proven track record of detail focus and accuracy.

Ability to work under deadline pressure.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Team spirit and desire to learn.

Excellent administrative skills.

Diploma in Human Resources or any other equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Condential ‘’ should be posted to:

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager