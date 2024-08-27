Human Capital Consultant (Harare)
This role provides a Human Capital (HC) consulting service. The Incumbent is responsible and accountable for the delivery of all HC processes as part of a business unit HC team including recruitment and selection, talent and performance management, employee relationship management. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
- Bachelor of Human Resources Management (BHRM) (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Business, Change Management, Communication, Consulting, Employee Relationships, Human Resources Consulting, Human Resources Processes, Performance Management (PM), Results-Oriented, Talent Acquisition.
- At least 4 to 5 years in a Human Capital generalist role.
- Familiarity with an information management system will be an added advantage.
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
