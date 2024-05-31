Human Resource and Payroll Graduate Trainee x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The HR and Payroll Consultant's role is to process all payrolls and all payroll related matters, to maintain accuracy and integrity of payroll system data, and to assist staff and management with all payroll related queries.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process the payrolls for approximately within the required time frame.

Process workers compensation claims, reconciling reimbursements and correspondence.

Calculation of termination benefits.

Reconcile salary packaging accounts and liaise with the external provider.

Balance all payroll ledger accounts, including the posting of all payroll related journals.

Prepare payroll reports.

Calculation of all annual leave and leave loading to be paid at the end of the calendar year

Calculation of staff leave entitlements, including long service leave, as required..

End of financial year payroll processing. Including the balancing and production of payment summaries.

Production of salary and budget reports as required.

Streamlining of processes.

Update and maintain payroll procedures.

Interpretation and application of awards and enterprise agreement.

Assistance with HR administration duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/diploma in Human Resources/ Accounts or related field.

Payroll qualification is a distinct advantage.

Knowledge in IT is an added advantage.

Experience processing payroll.

Experience in interpreting awards and enterprise agreements.

Ability to meet regular deadlines.

Strong database knowledge including excellent Excel skills.

Excellent planning and organisational skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy in record keeping.

Maintain a high level of resilience and emotional agility.

With personal responsibility and through collaboration and teamwork, be able to successfully navigate and manage change.

Be able to use your personal and problem-solving skills to manage and work collaboratively through conflict, to resolution.

Other

How to Apply

Potential Applications may physically bring their CV's and application letters to:

The Office of Human Resources and Administration Manager