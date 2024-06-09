Human Resource Associate (Harare)

Job Description

Acute Creations Incorporated is a Human Capital Development and Training Consulting firm. The firm offers career opportunities to outstanding candidates interested to join our growing team. Acute Creations Inc. provides an inclusive work environment which ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our culture emphasize respect for individuals and encourages creativity, innovation, collaboration and leadership among our employees.

As a Human Resource Associate (HRA) at our organization, you will play a vital role in supporting various HR functions, including administrative support, recruitment, and employee relations. Your responsibilities will involve assisting in HR processes, maintaining employee records, and contributing to the overall efficiency of the HR department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide administrative support to the HR department, including maintaining employee records, processing documentation, and handling inquiries from employees.

Assist in the recruitment process by coordinating interviews, conducting initial candidate screenings, and facilitating the on boarding of new employees.

Contribute to employee relations activities, including organizing employee engagement initiatives, handling employee queries, and supporting HR programs.

Collaborate with HR team members to ensure compliance with HR policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements.

Assist in HR projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall employee experience and organizational effectiveness.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business Administration, psychology or related field.

Two years of administrative support work in a human resources or related environment.

Strong organizational and multitasking abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy in handling HR documentation.

Familiarity with HR processes, including recruitment, on boarding, and employee record management.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with employees at all levels.

Knowledge of HR best practices and a commitment to maintaining confidentiality and integrity in handling HR-related information.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should submit applications, including detailed CV to: E-mail: apply@acutecreations.com with the Heading: (Preferred job positions).