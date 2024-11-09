Human Resource Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen at Khayah Cement for qualified and experienced individuals to fill this role within the Human Resources Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Employee Relations: Acting as a point of contact for employee inquiries, addressing concerns and facilitating conflict resolution.

Performance Management: Running annual performance cycle & facilitating scorecard development and administration.

Compliance: Ensuring compliance with labor laws and company policies, maintaining accurate and up-to-date employee records.

Ensuring confidentiality and security of all Human Resources information and employee files.

Recruitment: Managing the end-to-end recruitment process, including job postings, screening resumes, and conducting interviews

Monitoring sectional costs, headcount & structure control.

Training and Development: Organizing training sessions and workshops to enhance employee skills and foster professional growth.

Reporting: Preparing regular reports for management on key HR metrics, such as turnover rates, employee satisfaction, and recruitment effectiveness.

Employee Wellness: Designing, implementing, and evaluating wellness programs that promote physical, mental, and emotional health among employees.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Human Resources Management or a Social Science Degree.

A Diploma in Payroll Administration is an added advantage.

At least 5 0 levels including Mathematics and English

Strong understanding of Labor laws and regulations.

2-3 years' proven experience in a similar HR role

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in HR software and Microsoft Office Suite.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified individuals who are interested in this challenging career opportunity are encouraged to submit their application and detailed CV to: hr@khayahcement.com by 12 November 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Our recruitment process is designed to be fair, effective, and efficient, aligning with regulatory requirements while upholding our commitment to equality and diversity.