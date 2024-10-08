Human Resources Associate (Harare)
Job Description
The HR Associate will support the Human Resources Director in various HR functions, including recruitment, employee relations, benefits administration, performance management, compensation, payroll, HRIS and training & development.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support the recruitment process, including posting job openings, screening resumes, and coordinating interviews.
- Support the onboarding process for new hires, including orientation, training and facilitation of employee exit interviews; Responsible for the execution of projects HR administrative processes and support for the Human Resources team.
- Inputs employee personal data into Human Resources Information system (HRIS) database and generates reports as needed.
- Maintain employee records and ensure compliance with HR policies and regulations.
- Processes various forms related to documenting human resources activities such as new employees, change-of-status, interview documentation, performance evaluations, benefits, terminations, etc.
- Follow up and consolidate probation goals, probation reviews, end of probation letters, performance goals, and performance reviews for the project.
- Ensure that timesheets are accurately completed, captured on time and filled.
- Prepare draft departmental weekly, monthly ad-hoc reports and presentations.
- Supporting the disciplinary hearing and grievance handling process.
- Independently create materials for routine training sessions; Recommends improvement or changes in systems, processes or procedures to management.
- Performs analysis on assimilation/turnover data.
- Analyses and evaluates data; Interacts extensively with multi-site employees and managers.
- Support the administration of employee benefits and compensation programs.
- Handle employee inquiries and provide support on HR-related issue.
- Working closely with the supervisor, support employee surveys, analyses data, share findings, propose action plans to enhance employee satisfaction.
- And any other duties as assigned by supervisors from time to time
Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Human Resources Management, Business Administration or its recognized equivalent with a minimum of 2 years of relevant post graduate experience.
- Experience as a supervisor, demonstrating strong leadership and implementation of HR initiatives is required.
- Proven experience and familiarity of Human Resources Information Systems is mandatory; Demonstrated experience in processing payroll for multiple employees using payroll systems such as Belina is required.
- Experience of HR in the not-for-profit sector is distinct advantage.
- Registration with and possession of relevant Diploma from IPMZ or any relevant international body is an added advantage.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities:
- Work independently with minimum supervision showing initiative to manage high volume workflow. Ability to prioritise work and report to supervisor on variances and provide status on regular basis. Perform detail-oriented work with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail.
- Interact and communicate effectively with staff at all levels with diplomacy and tact and follow-up on requests in a timely and efficient manner.
- Must exhibit high levels of professionalism, integrity, and ethical values at all times.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality for sensitive Human Resources issues or projects and use judgment to execute duties and responsibilities.
- Objectivity and the ability to apply HR policies and procedure in a fair and consistent manner.
- Ability to plan and prioritize own work under tight deadlines, as well as to work on own initiative and as a member of a team.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and HR software’s.
- Ability to travel a minimum of 15%.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement
- During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).