Human Resources Associate (Harare)

Job Description

The HR Associate will support the Human Resources Director in various HR functions, including recruitment, employee relations, benefits administration, performance management, compensation, payroll, HRIS and training & development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the recruitment process, including posting job openings, screening resumes, and coordinating interviews.

Support the onboarding process for new hires, including orientation, training and facilitation of employee exit interviews; Responsible for the execution of projects HR administrative processes and support for the Human Resources team.

Inputs employee personal data into Human Resources Information system (HRIS) database and generates reports as needed.

Maintain employee records and ensure compliance with HR policies and regulations.

Processes various forms related to documenting human resources activities such as new employees, change-of-status, interview documentation, performance evaluations, benefits, terminations, etc.

Follow up and consolidate probation goals, probation reviews, end of probation letters, performance goals, and performance reviews for the project.

Ensure that timesheets are accurately completed, captured on time and filled.

Prepare draft departmental weekly, monthly ad-hoc reports and presentations.

Supporting the disciplinary hearing and grievance handling process.

Independently create materials for routine training sessions; Recommends improvement or changes in systems, processes or procedures to management.

Performs analysis on assimilation/turnover data.

Analyses and evaluates data; Interacts extensively with multi-site employees and managers.

Support the administration of employee benefits and compensation programs.

Handle employee inquiries and provide support on HR-related issue.

Working closely with the supervisor, support employee surveys, analyses data, share findings, propose action plans to enhance employee satisfaction.

And any other duties as assigned by supervisors from time to time

Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Human Resources Management, Business Administration or its recognized equivalent with a minimum of 2 years of relevant post graduate experience.

Experience as a supervisor, demonstrating strong leadership and implementation of HR initiatives is required.

Proven experience and familiarity of Human Resources Information Systems is mandatory; Demonstrated experience in processing payroll for multiple employees using payroll systems such as Belina is required.

Experience of HR in the not-for-profit sector is distinct advantage.

Registration with and possession of relevant Diploma from IPMZ or any relevant international body is an added advantage.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities: