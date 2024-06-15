Human Resources Attaché (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists with Recruitment and Selection.

Maintaining HR Records.

Assists in Performance Management.

Assists in Payroll Administration.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Five O' Levels including English.

Studying towards a Human Resources Management/Psychology degree or equivalent.

Should be a result-driven.

Excellent organisational skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter not later than the 17th of June 2024.