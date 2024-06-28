Human Resources Manager (Wedza/ Hwedza)

Job Description

We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.

As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drafting and reviewing of human resources policies & procedures and enforcing the same for all farm employees.

Ability to source, select, recruit and retain experienced farm general labour force in accordance with the annual business plan.

Develop and implement Human Capital strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall annual business immediate, short and long-term strategies.

Create learning and development programs that support internal staff development in the department.

Create development programs for college and graduate trainee interns.

Oversee and manage a performance appraisal system and individual service contract management that drives high-performance culture in the organisation.

Maintains knowledge of trends, best practices, and regulatory changes in HR, talent management, and employment law.

Preparation and generation of the departmental capex and operating budget and managing the same.

Interprets and applies Labour related legislations being in compliance with all applicable legislations, company standards, policies and procedures, safety and health systems.

Support current and future business human capital needs such as the sourcing, selection, recruitment and retention of human capital.

Promotes the presence of constructive industrial relations and employee communication strategy.

Coordinates disciplinary and grievances actions ensuring compliance with regulatory

stipulations and the company policies and procedures.

Oversees the processing and reviewing of time keeping, time utilisation and labour utilisation in liaison with line managers.

Maintains a correct and up-to-date Human Resources Information Management System Database (HRIMS).

Any other duties as delegated from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and or Industrial Psychology or any other related field from a reputable university.

A Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Membership of a recognized Human resources professional body such as IPMZ.

Farm environment experience and knowledge is a strong added advantage.

Proven post-qualification experience of at least 5 years as a Human Resources Practitioner of which at least three years should have been at head of department or senior management level.

Experience with Payroll systems such as Belina is strongly desired.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.

Able to start and set up systems from the ground in the HR Department.

Knowledge of SHEQ is an added advantage

Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm and adapt to the farm life is a prerequisite and absolute need for this position.

Ability to undertake human resources related training.

Possession of strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of the team, have a strong sense of personal organisation.

Excellent report-writing and verbal communication skills including power point presentation.

Strong sense of business literacy

