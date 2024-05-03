Job Description

We are seeking a talented and dedicated individual to join our team as a Human Resources Officer. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated HR professional who is passionate about supporting employees and driving organisational success.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the development and implementation of HR policies, procedures and initiatives.

Manage the end-to-end recruitment process, including job postings, resume screening, conducting interviews and making job offers.

Coordinate and conduct employee onboarding and orientation programs.

Maintain accurate employee records and ensure compliance with applicable labor laws and regulations.

Manage employee benefits programs.

Provide advice an guidance to employees and managers regarding HR policies, procedures and employment-related matters.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or related field.

Proven experience working in an HR role, preferably as an HR Officer.

Sound knowledge of HR policies, procedures, and employment laws.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send an updated cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 10 May 2024