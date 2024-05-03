Human Resources Officer
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
We are seeking a talented and dedicated individual to join our team as a Human Resources Officer. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated HR professional who is passionate about supporting employees and driving organisational success.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the development and implementation of HR policies, procedures and initiatives.
- Manage the end-to-end recruitment process, including job postings, resume screening, conducting interviews and making job offers.
- Coordinate and conduct employee onboarding and orientation programs.
- Maintain accurate employee records and ensure compliance with applicable labor laws and regulations.
- Manage employee benefits programs.
- Provide advice an guidance to employees and managers regarding HR policies, procedures and employment-related matters.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or related field.
- Proven experience working in an HR role, preferably as an HR Officer.
- Sound knowledge of HR policies, procedures, and employment laws.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send an updated cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 10 May 2024
