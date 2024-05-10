Pindula|Search Pindula
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

Human Resources Officer (Harare)

May. 10, 2024
Job Description

Human Resources Officer

Relevant industrial experience.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Duties and responsibilities assigned by the Human Resources Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in HR and or Social sciences.
  • At least 5 years post qualification.
  • Relevant industrial experience.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw on or before 11 May 2024

The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for  the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.

