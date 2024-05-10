Human Resources Officer (Harare)
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Job Description
Human Resources Officer
Relevant industrial experience.
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Feedback
Duties and Responsibilities
- Duties and responsibilities assigned by the Human Resources Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in HR and or Social sciences.
- At least 5 years post qualification.
- Relevant industrial experience.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CVs to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw on or before 11 May 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Browse Jobs
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Head of Talent and Administration (Harare)
Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Human Resources Officer
Deadline: