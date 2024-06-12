Human Resources Student

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in maintaining personal records.

Maintaining Stock Register and Maintaining Attendance Register.

Compilation of Requisitions and GRVs.

Assisting in Supervision of lower level staff.

Assisting in Security checking of vehicles and doors.

Updating the Asset register and Asset coding.

Assisting internal customer.

Performing clerical duties.

Keeping record of Log books and Journey sheets.

Carrying out any special duties assigned on an adhoc basis by the HR & Admin Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Five O’ Levels including English.

Studying towards Human Resources Management/Industrial Psychology.

Should be a result-driven achiever with a commitment to excellence and should have high levels of energy.

University recommendation letter a MUST.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons with requisite qualifications should deliver their CVs on or not later than 14 June 2024 at 2.30pm to:

The HR & Admin Manager