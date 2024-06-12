Pindula|Search Pindula
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)

Human Resources Student

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)
Jun. 14, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting in maintaining personal records.
  • Maintaining Stock Register and Maintaining Attendance Register.
  • Compilation of Requisitions and GRVs.
  • Assisting in Supervision of lower level staff.
  • Assisting in Security checking of vehicles and doors.
  • Updating the Asset register and Asset coding.
  • Assisting internal customer.
  • Performing clerical duties.
  • Keeping record of Log books and Journey sheets.
  • Carrying out any special duties assigned on an adhoc basis by the HR & Admin Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five O’ Levels including English.
  • Studying towards Human Resources Management/Industrial Psychology.
  • Should be a result-driven achiever with a commitment to excellence and should have high levels of energy.
  • University recommendation letter a MUST.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons with requisite qualifications should deliver their CVs on or not later than 14 June 2024 at 2.30pm to:

The HR & Admin Manager

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council

No. 9 Connaught Avenue

Newlands

Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (Chapter 20:24) under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)

Procurement Intern

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Digital & Data (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Finance & Accounting Interns: CABS & Old Mutual (Harare)

Deadline:
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Medical Laboratory Scientist Internship (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback