Human Resources Student
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitable candidates for the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in maintaining personal records.
- Maintaining Stock Register and Maintaining Attendance Register.
- Compilation of Requisitions and GRVs.
- Assisting in Supervision of lower level staff.
- Assisting in Security checking of vehicles and doors.
- Updating the Asset register and Asset coding.
- Assisting internal customer.
- Performing clerical duties.
- Keeping record of Log books and Journey sheets.
- Carrying out any special duties assigned on an adhoc basis by the HR & Admin Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five O’ Levels including English.
- Studying towards Human Resources Management/Industrial Psychology.
- Should be a result-driven achiever with a commitment to excellence and should have high levels of energy.
- University recommendation letter a MUST.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons with requisite qualifications should deliver their CVs on or not later than 14 June 2024 at 2.30pm to:
The HR & Admin Manager
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council
No. 9 Connaught Avenue
Newlands
Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (Chapter 20:24) under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.
