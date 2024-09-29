ICT Applications Support Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill t I the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office,

Reports To: Head-information And Communications Technology.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of current and new software and recommendation of upgrades to maintain efficient operations within the organisation.

Systems administration and provision of fint line support of business applications to ensure high level system availability so that TIMB activities are not interrupted.

Installation and maintenance of software and related accessories for use by user departments to keep up with technology trends.

Gather user requirements and develop systems to improve efficiency in the execution of operations.

Deploys best practise software security solutions for integration into current and new systems.

Working with developers to deploy and manage code changes.

Testing and debugging systems for weaknesses that exist and developing solutions to rectify these including modifying existing systems to conform to system changes.

Adhere to Change Management policy during implementation of software changes.

Database performance optimization.

Systems performance checking and optimization.

Coordinating and performing user acceptance testing for application solutions.

Extraction and preparation of adhoc reports.

Planning and execution of user training.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Information, Communication & Technology/Computer Science or equivalent from a recognised university.

Any relevant vocational certification, in programming (Java)/Oracle databases/SQL will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years work experience obtained in a similar role.

Self-driven and results oriented.

Ability to work under pressure.

Analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

A general understanding of programming languages (PHP frameworks, Java)

Experience in working with databases is a must, ie Oracle, SQL, MySQL, ete.

Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Experience in ERP systems implementations and support is relevant.

Tobacco industry experience will be an added advantage

Other

How to Apply

Submit certified coples of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw not later than 29 September 2024, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “ICT APPLICATIONS SUPPORT OFFICER”. TIMB is an equal employer, and female candidates are encouraged to apply.