ICT Audit Intern (B1)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the ICT Audit intern position which will be based at the Head Office for a period of 1 year. The incumbents will be reporting to the ICT Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in planning and executing ICT audit activities.

Conducting risk assessment and analysing control procedures.

Documenting audit findings and preparing reports.

Collaborating with team members to ensure compliance with industry standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.

Possess Degree in Information Systems, Management Information Systems, pursuing Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or a related field.

A good understanding of ICT systems.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Must be 30 years old or younger.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager