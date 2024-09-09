Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

ICT Audit Intern (B1)

ICT Audit Intern (B1)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Sep. 13, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the ICT Audit intern position which will be based at the Head Office for a period of 1 year. The incumbents will be reporting to the ICT Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting in planning and executing ICT audit activities.
  • Conducting risk assessment and analysing control procedures.
  • Documenting audit findings and preparing reports.
  • Collaborating with team members to ensure compliance with industry standards.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Possess Degree in Information Systems, Management Information Systems, pursuing Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or a related field.
  • A good understanding of ICT systems.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills.
  • Must be 30 years old or younger.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority

P.O Box CY 140

Causeway

Harare

Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section on or before the 13th September 2024.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

