ICT Audit Intern (B1)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the ICT Audit intern position which will be based at the Head Office for a period of 1 year. The incumbents will be reporting to the ICT Auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in planning and executing ICT audit activities.
- Conducting risk assessment and analysing control procedures.
- Documenting audit findings and preparing reports.
- Collaborating with team members to ensure compliance with industry standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
- Possess Degree in Information Systems, Management Information Systems, pursuing Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or a related field.
- A good understanding of ICT systems.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
- Excellent communication and organizational skills.
- Must be 30 years old or younger.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 13th September 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw