ICT Faculty Technician x5

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installing and configuring hardware and software components.

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Repairing or replacing damaged hardware.

Upgrading the computing equipment and related technologies to enable compatibility with advanced software.

Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level.

Performing tests and evaluations of new software and hardware.

Providing support to users and being the first point of contact for error reporting.

Conducting backup operations.

Managing technical documentation.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or HND in Computers.

At least one (1) year of experience as a Computer Technician or in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should apply online at: https://jobs.buse.ac.zw. They should attach one set of their application that is merged into one continuous pdf format consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. The cover letter should be addressed to

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources