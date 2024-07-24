ICT Intern (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
An ICT Intern post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coding and programming (laravel php framework).
- Install, configure, and troubleshoot computer systems, hardware, and software.
- Database administration and maintenance.
- Website design, maintenance and upgrade.
- Analysing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvement.
- Provide technical assistance to staff on hardware and software-related issues.
- Provide systems online support.
- Permit book production.
- Maintain the organization’s ICT platforms to ensure that they function efficiently and effectively.
- Good organizational and time management skills.
- Knowledge of Active Directory.
Qualifications and Experience
- The incumbent must be studying towards a degree in either Information Communication and Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering or Information systems.
- Knowledge of information systems, networking protocols, and end-user computer hardware, Server configuration and maintenance.
- Must be a fast learner who has the passion to grasp concepts.
- Must be highly innovative and agile.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae together with letters from their universities or colleges to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, not later than 24 July 2024, clearly labelled ICT Intern in the subject line.
