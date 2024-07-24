ICT Intern (Harare)

Job Description

An ICT Intern post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coding and programming (laravel php framework).

Install, configure, and troubleshoot computer systems, hardware, and software.

Database administration and maintenance.

Website design, maintenance and upgrade.

Analysing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvement.

Provide technical assistance to staff on hardware and software-related issues.

Provide systems online support.

Permit book production.

Maintain the organization’s ICT platforms to ensure that they function efficiently and effectively.

Good organizational and time management skills.

Knowledge of Active Directory.

Qualifications and Experience

The incumbent must be studying towards a degree in either Information Communication and Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering or Information systems.

Knowledge of information systems, networking protocols, and end-user computer hardware, Server configuration and maintenance.

Must be a fast learner who has the passion to grasp concepts.

Must be highly innovative and agile.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae together with letters from their universities or colleges to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, not later than 24 July 2024, clearly labelled ICT Intern in the subject line.