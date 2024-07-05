ICT Revenue Systems Support Specialist: Grade D3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above-mentioned post.

To provide technical and functional support for the revenue systems of the organization through the technical design, planning, implementation, and performance tuning and recovery procedures for mission-critical enterprise systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Takes the lead role and follows up on the installation, configuration, upgrade, maintenance and support of Revenue Management systems to provide a correct picture on the prevailing situation.

Provides technical support to internal and external stakeholders regarding revenue systems-related issues and inquiries.

Manages suppliers, contracts and enforcing adherence to existing service level agreement in service delivery.

Works closely with business teams to come up with innovative products that can be integrated with Revenue Management Systems.

Works with Systems Integrators to provide inter systems communication with other internal and external applications.

Ensures proper documentation of business requirements, system analysis and designs to enable development of solutions that meets business needs.

Defines and Creates test case scenarios (Technical and Quality assurance) for business users for the various modules

Tests and deploys solutions to production systems in conjunction with key module owners and users.

Trains end users, where necessary and prepares end user training material.

Troubleshoots revenue systems-related problems, identifying root causes and implementing solutions to restore normal operations.

Documents and tracks revenue-related issues, ensuring timely resolution and maintaining a knowledge base for future reference.

Ensures high system availability and optimal performance of the various ZINARA ICT Revenue systems (transit coupon, fuel levy, vehicle licensing and tolling).

Ensures revenue and operational reports are produced and sent in time.

Troubleshoots and diagnoses revenue system malfunctions, analyzing error logs, identifying root causes, and implementing effective solutions.

Applies software updates, patches, and hotfixes to revenue systems, ensuring stability and adherence to security protocols

Monitors revenue system performance metrics, identifying performance bottlenecks and implementing optimization strategies.

Manages user access levels and permissions within revenue systems, ensuring data security and compliance with access control policies.

Monitors and maintains system standards to ensure compliance with IT policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Maths.

At least 2 ‘A’ Levels or Equivalent. Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or any related ICT degree.

ITIL, COBIT, any qualification in ICT Systems Support or equivalent.

Membership of a relevant IT Board e.g. CISSP/PMI/CSZ.

At least 4 years experience providing technical support and maintenance for revenue-generating systems, ensuring that they are reliable and efficient.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 4:30 pm on 5 July 2024 to: