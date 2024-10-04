Pindula|Search Pindula
ICT specialist (Harare)

Satewave Technologies
Oct. 14, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a knowledgeable and proactive ICT support specialist to provide technical support and solutions for our organization's IT infrastructure. The ideal candidate will ensure the smooth operation of computer systems, networks, software applications as well as CCTV Installations.

Duties and Responsibilities

For IT specialists and graduates they should be able to monitor and maintain the organization's IT systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree In Information Technology, Telecommunications, Computer Science.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through email using the following email address: operation@satewave.com

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

