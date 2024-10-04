ICT specialist (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a knowledgeable and proactive ICT support specialist to provide technical support and solutions for our organization's IT infrastructure. The ideal candidate will ensure the smooth operation of computer systems, networks, software applications as well as CCTV Installations.

Duties and Responsibilities

For IT specialists and graduates they should be able to monitor and maintain the organization's IT systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree In Information Technology, Telecommunications, Computer Science.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through email using the following email address: operation@satewave.com