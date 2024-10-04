ICT specialist (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a knowledgeable and proactive ICT support specialist to provide technical support and solutions for our organization's IT infrastructure. The ideal candidate will ensure the smooth operation of computer systems, networks, software applications as well as CCTV Installations.
Duties and Responsibilities
For IT specialists and graduates they should be able to monitor and maintain the organization's IT systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree In Information Technology, Telecommunications, Computer Science.
Other
How to Apply
Apply through email using the following email address: operation@satewave.com
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968