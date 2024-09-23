ICT Systems Developer - Grade 7 (Harare)

Self-driven and results oriented

Ability to work under pressure.

Analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

Numerical reasoning.

Sound programming skills (PHP frameworks, Java, PL/SQL, Swift or Android, Web services).

Experience in working with databases is a must, ie Oracle, SQL, MySQL etc.

Knowledge of and practical experience with artificial intelligence and machine learning is required.

Experience in customisation of ERP systems is relevant.

Tobacco industry experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw not later than 29 September 2024 clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ICT Systems Developer". TIMB is an equal employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Those who previously applied are encouraged to reapply and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message